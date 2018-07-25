WASHINGTON – Senator Claire McCaskill announced she will introduce legislation requiring past recommendations made by the National Transportation Safety Board to increase safety of amphibious vehicles like duck boats be put into law to help improve the safety of passengers.

The announcement comes after 17 people lost their lives in a tragic accident on Table Rock Lake in Branson last week.

“We’ve had more than 40 deaths associated with duck boats since 1999, yet there has been little done to address the inherent dangers of these amphibious vehicles,” McCaskill said. “The NTSB recommendations following the 1999 incident in Arkansas were pretty straightforward, but unfortunately nothing happened. So I’m in the early stages of drafting legislation, with input from NTSB and the Coast Guard, to require that the design issues with amphibious passenger vessels be addressed—and that boats that are not compliant be taken out of service until they can be compliant. These recommendations are reasonable and commonsense.”

McCaskill said the full investigation of the Table Rock Lake tragedy is expected to take a year or longer.

McCaskill intends to introduce legislation that would put into law the recommendations made following a 1999 accident in Arkansas in which 13 people died when a duck boat sunk. Those recommendations included requiring amphibious vehicles to be equipped to stay afloat in the event of flooding, and additional interim measures such as removal of canopies and increased inspections until all vessels are upgraded.

