Police say a girl was killed and five others were injured, three critically, when a motorist slammed his vehicle into members of a high school cross-country team as they ran outside their suburban Oklahoma City school.

A police spokesman in Moore, Oklahoma, says the incident happened Monday afternoon on a heavily traveled street outside Moore High School. Classes had just been dismissed at 3 p.m. when the students were struck as they walked along North Eastern Avenue by the school campus.

Police Sgt. Jeremy Lewis said the motorist drove off but was stopped three blocks away by a witness who had pursued him.

The 56-year-old man was taken into custody. No charges were immediately filed, but police suspect intoxication was a factor, Lewis said.

Reporter Emily Collins tweeted out photos from the scene that showed a damaged pick-up truck surrounded by law enforcement.

Collins said that she witnessed police conducting a sobriety test on the driver of the truck that reportedly hit the students near the high school.