Shaquille O'Neal reveals he just voted for the first time in his life

On "The Big Podcast with Shaq", O'Neal confessed he had never voted until this year and did so this year by absentee ballot.

Hall of fame basketball star Shaquille O'Neal revealed this week that he voted for the first time at 48-years-old.

"I've never voted before, America," O'Neal said. "But, now I'm doing all these voting campaigns, and you know one thing I never like to do is be a hypocrite.

"In other words, America, I voted for the first time, and it feels good."

After being asked by a co-host, O'Neal explained he didn't understand the electoral college system citing how Hillary Clinton won the popular vote in 2016 but lost to Donald Trump.