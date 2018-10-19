Over 1 million units of a pressure-assisted toilet flushing system are being recalled after hundreds of reports of the units bursting -- something that can cause toilet tanks to shatter. At least 23 injuries, including one requiring surgery, have been reported.

Flushmate is recalling 1.4 million Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems. In a post on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the company said the system can burst and release stored pressure -- enough to lift the tank lid and shatter the tank.

Flushmate said it received 1,446 reports in the U.S. and seven reports in Canada of the units bursting, resulting in a total of $710,000 in property damage.

Location of label with model and serial numbers (Credit: Flushmate)

Of the 23 injuries, one required foot surgery.

This is not the first time the company has dealt with a recall like this. More than 3 million units of the Series 503 Flushmate III were recalled in 2012, 2014, and 2016.

Consumers are advised to immediately stop using the recalled systems, turn off the water supply to the unit and flush the toilet to release the internal pressure. Then, contact Flushmate to get a replacement installed.

The units were sold at Home Depot, Lowe's, toilet manufacturers, distributors, and plumbing contractors nationwide.

Anyone needing more information can call Flushmate toll-free at 844-621-7538 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday and between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Consumers can also contact Flushmate at its website and click on “501-B Recall” in the blue box on the top of the page.

Label with model and serial numbers for recalled systems (Credit: Flushmate)





