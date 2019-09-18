Perdue Foods is issuing a recall of 496 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken in five states because of misbranding and undeclared allergens, the USDA announced Tuesday. It was discovered after two consumer complaints.

22-ounce resealable plastic bags of “Simply Smart Organics Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free may have wheat which is not indicated on the label. The product has a “Best By: 08 29 20,” UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and timestamps of 00:30 to 01:00. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-33944” on the package label.

These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the USDA.

