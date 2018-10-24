A Simpsonville convenience store is credited with selling Tuesday's winning Mega Millions ticket, state lottery officials confirmed Wednesday.

Lottery officials said someone in South Carolina won the record $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and by 11 a.m. Wednesday, announced it was the KC Mart #7 at 303 Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville.

A Circle K on Garners Ferry Road had previously told The Greenville News Wednesday morning that their store had sold the winning ticket on Tuesday.

The winning ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, said Holli Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Education Lottery.

This is South Carolina’s first Mega Millions jackpot win, according to the S.C. Education Lottery.

On the Today Show, Gordon Medenica, director of the Mega Millions Group and head of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, said South Carolina Education Lottery will announce the store where the ticket was sold sometime before noon.

“The moment we’ve been waiting for finally arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited,” said Medenica. “This is truly a historic occasion."

The jackpot is the world's largest-ever lottery grand prize.

The $1.6 billion prize reflects the annuity option, paid over 29 years. However, nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Tuesday's drawing was an estimated $913 million.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. The odds of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize was 1 in 302.5 million.

