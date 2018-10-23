If you like Christmas music, you're about to hear it a whole lot sooner.

A new 24/7 holiday music channel is scheduled to launch for SiriusXM listeners on Nov. 1.

Hallmark Channel Radio will air on Channel 70.

It will keep audiences in the holiday mood all day long with Christmas carols and stories of yuletide traditions told by top music artists.

The station will be voiced by actress Candace Cameron Bure, according to a news release.

The holiday music station will be accessible through Dec. 29.

