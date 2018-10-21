JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Six people were shot about a half mile away from where the Jaguars are playing a football game, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Jacksonville County Sheriff’s Office said three of the people shot were critically injured.

At this time, six adults shot with three in critical condition. No suspect(s) in custody. https://t.co/Z3STG9dJlC — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 21, 2018

Deputies said the shooting was outside of TIAA Bank Field footprint and was not impacting the Jaguars game.

The sheriff’s office said no one was in custody. Deputies believe the suspect is in a gray or silver four-door vehicle.

A game between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars is ongoing. Police have set up a perimeter around the area of the shooting. They say it shouldn't have an effect on people at the game but could have in impact on how traffic is routed after it's over.

