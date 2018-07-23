WILLIAMSBURG, Va., (WVEC) -- A small fire shut down the Escape from Pompeii water ride at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on Saturday night, park spokesman Ron Vample said.

The small fire started on the roof of the ride around 8:15 p.m., Vample said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, he said.

No one was hurt and the ride was shut down.

The ride will be closed at least through Sunday as the park assesses the damage, Vample said.

Firefighter officials are still investigating the fire.

