Smoked salmon recalled in 10 states over listeria contamination

WASHINGTON — St. James Smokehouse-brand smoked salmon has been recalled in 10 states because of potential listeria contamination, the FDA reported Friday.

St. James Smokehouse is based out of Miami, Florida, and is sold within the state. Their recalled products were also shipped to stores in Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The company voluntarily issued a recall for 93 cases of their 4oz packages of Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon because the fish had the potential to be contaminated with the Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The potentially contaminated products all have the lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356 on their packages.

Any customers who have bought the contaminated salmon should immediately throw them out or return them to the store for a refund.

The Listeria monocytogenes bacteria, commonly referred to as listeria, can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms of Listeriosis (the infection caused by listeria bacteria) include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

As of Friday, when the recall was issued, no illnesses associated with the smoked salmon had been reported.

Instead, it was found during a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture. The sampling found that the products on sale contained listeria bacteria.