HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of K-9 Snoop, who died Tuesday evening at 2 years old.

"Snoop had been courageously facing medical issues for the last several months, which unfortunately resulted in him succumbing to those issues last evening," the sheriff's office said in a statement posted on social media. "Please keep Deputy Patrick Traphagan and our agency in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

A German shephard, Snoop was born in the Czech Republic in March 2020 and had been trained in narcotic detection, obedience, tracking, area searching and criminal apprehension.

Deputy Traphagan and Snoop graduated training and were released on patrol in January 2022.