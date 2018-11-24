Major airlines are waiving change fees as a winter storm threatens the Midwest just as millions of travelers get ready to fly home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The details vary by carrier, but – generally – the waivers allow affected customers to make one change to their itineraries without paying change fees that can cost $200 or more.

The weather waivers come as states from Kansas through Michigan could see wintry weather from Saturday into Monday.

The storm could complicate travel for Thanksgiving flyers making their way home after the holiday. This Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest ever for air travel, and Sunday has been projected to be the busiest day for the Thanksgiving period.

So far, cancellations were not a problem. Nationwide, only about 70 flights were canceled as of 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday morning, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware. But travelers flying this weekend should be alert for potential trouble spots, especially if they’re flying through the Midwest.

Scroll down for details on the winter-storm waivers now in place at the biggest U.S. airlines.

American Airlines

Cities covered: Chicago O’Hare; Appleton, Wisconsin; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Columbia, Missouri; Dubuque, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee; Moline/Quad Cities, Illinois; Peoria, Illinois; and Waterloo, Iowa.

Covered travel dates: Nov. 24-25

Waiver: Customers on the covered travel dates can make one change to their itineraries without paying a change fee or recalculated fee. Some fine print applies.

Travel by: Rebooked travel must be completed by Nov. 30. Fees may be waived for travel beyond that, but a new fare may apply.

Delta Air Lines

Cities covered: Chicago Midway; Chicago O’Hare; Bloomington/Normal, Illinois; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Lincoln, Nebraska; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee; Moline/Quad Cities, Illinois; Omaha, Nebraska; and Peoria, Illinois.

Covered travel dates: Nov. 25-26

Waiver: Customers on the covered travel dates can make one change to their itineraries without paying a change fee or recalculated fee. Some fine print applies.

Travel by: Rebooked travel must be completed by Nov. 29. Fees may be waived for travel beyond that, but a new fare may apply.

United Airlines

Cities covered: Chicago O’Hare; Appleton, Wisconsin; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Columbia, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Green Bay, Wisconsin; Hays, Kansas; Kearney, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; Madison, Wisconsin; Milwaukee; Moline/Quad Cities, Illinois; Omaha, Nebraska; Peoria, Illinois; Quincy, Illinois; Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Wichita, Kansas.

Covered travel dates: Nov. 24-26

Waiver: Customers on the covered travel dates can make one change to their itineraries without paying a change fee or recalculated fee. Some fine print applies.

Travel by: Rebooked travel must be completed by Nov. 30. Fees may be waived for travel beyond that, but a new fare may apply.

Southwest Airlines

Cities covered: Chicago Midway; Des Moines, Iowa; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita, Kansas.

Covered travel dates: Nov. 24-26

Wavier: Southwest does not charge change fees. But customers on the covered travel dates can make one change to their itineraries without paying a recalculated fee. Some fine print applies.

Travel by: Rebooked travel must be completed within 14 days of original flight. Otherwise, the credit for the unused flight can be applied toward future travel. Some fine print applies.

