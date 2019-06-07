You didn't necessarily have to be in Southern California or Nevada on Friday night to feel the ripple effect of yet another earthquake.

Social media took care of that.

Friday evening's quake that measured 7.1 was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, California, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday.

And like Thursday's earthquake, the tremors could be felt as far away as Las Vegas, as you can see during ESPN's coverage of NBA Summer League Basketball.

All of the remaining Summer League Games on Friday at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas have been postponed due to the earthquake.

Other sports events were affected by the earthquake:

Here's a sample of some of the reaction: