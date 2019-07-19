FLORAL CITY, Fla. — An outraged viewer contacted 10News after she saw garbage bags full of American flags outside of the VFW in Floral City.

The woman told 10News she teared up when she saw the situation at VFW Post 7122 because her son is in the armed forces.

When we got ahold of the VFW to ask them about the flags, they said someone dumped them there. A VFW employee told us the flags are wet and they were waiting for the flags to dry out so they could dispose of them properly.

According to American Disposal Services, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Boy and Girl Scouts of America and the U.S. military can all conduct ceremonies to properly dispose of flags, free of charge when requested.

