Neil Bush says his father's illness came on suddenly but he is doing much better.

KHOU 11 spoke with the younger Bush at an event for his mother's literacy foundation.

They're honoring former first lady Barbara Bush by writing tributes to her on the framework of a home which will have a small neighborhood library out front for anyone to take or leave a book.

Here's what Neil Bush had to say about the health of his father, who was hospitalized Sunday the day after Barbara Bush's funeral:

"He was down and considered kind of iffy in terms of how he'd bounce back. Doctors said he'd be in the intensive care unit for a week. He came back in two days. ...

"Who knows when he's going to come home but he's doing much, much better. He has a strong desire to live ... life goes on."

Neil was also emotional speaking about his mom and her legacy.

