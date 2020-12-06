Sony releases first images of the PlayStation 5

The PS5 will be available in two models, standard, which has an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and digital, a model without the drive.

TOKYO, Japan — Sony has released images of it's newly designed Playstation 5 gaming console and says it will arrive during the holiday season.

The images were revealed during a PS5 live event on Thursday and feature a game console with a white-and-black design.

The PS5 will be available in two models, standard, which has an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, and digital, a model without the drive.

"With PlayStation 5, we are making a significant leap to deliver a truly new generation of transformative play experiences that will redefine expectations for what games can be," Jim Ryan, president and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said in a press release. "Worlds will be richer and more beautiful, they'll captivate your senses in ways you didn't think possible, and you'll be able to experience them much more seamlessly, with lightning-fast loading. Today's showcase is just a glimpse of what's to come in the next generation, and we want to thank our community for taking this journey to PS5's launch with us."

The PS5 will come with Sony's DualSense controller previously announced in April. It will include adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, an integrated microphone, and a USB-C port, according to The Verge.

Games including Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K21 and Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales are just a few of the games that will eventually be available on the new console.

Optional accessories will also be available for the PS5 including a wireless headset, HD camera, media remote and charging station for the wireless controllers.