The jury is still out on whether Keke loves Drake, but the #InMyFeelings challenge that has inspired thousands of submissions is getting the cold shoulder from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The federal agency, which is responsible for investigating transportation accidents, is asking people to stay in the car.

Thousands of fans worldwide have hopped on the internet craze, where participants record themselves jumping out of moving cars to dance to the rapper’s new single, “In My Feelings,” from his top-charting album, "Scorpion."

The NTSB called the challenge a dangerous distraction that could ultimately lead to death.

“When we saw this trend, we wanted to remind people what should be common sense, to not hop out of a moving vehicle,” Christopher T. O'Neil, NTSB’s Chief of Media Relations tells USA TODAY. “The dance floor is the right place for dance moves, not our nation’s roads and highways.”

“We have some thoughts about the #InMyFeelings challenge,” the agency tweeted Monday. “#Distraction in any mode is dangerous & can be deadly. Whether you are a #driver, #pilot, or #operator, focus on safely operating your vehicle.”

O’Neil says the challenge is a form of distracted driving because people are not engaged in the act of driving while filming, endangering not only themselves but those around them.

"In 2016, more than 37,000 people were killed on our nation’s roads and 10 percent of those were related to distracted driving," he says.

The viral dance challenge started in late June when social media star Shiggy posted a homemade choreographed music video on Instagram, tagging #InMyFeelings and #DoTheShiggy.

The challenge caught fire after celebrities started posting their own renditions, including Ciara and her Seattle Seahawk husband Russell Wilson, New York Giants star Odell Beckham, Will Smith, and more. But there were bound to be some failed attempts.

“We understand people want to have fun but there are a lot of risks…," O’Neil says. “Park your car someplace and film your dance moves somewhere else.”

Do not try this at home, folks.

