CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX says a leaky valve caused its crew capsule to explode during a test back in April.
The company announced the preliminary results of its accident investigation Monday.
SpaceX's crew Dragon capsule had just returned from a successful test flight to the International Space Station and was undergoing a ground test at Cape Canaveral, Florida. The abort-system thrusters were milliseconds away from firing, when the spacecraft exploded and was destroyed.
Hans Koenigsmann, a SpaceX vice president, says a check valve allowed liquid oxidizer to leak into the high-pressure abort system. The titanium valve ignited, leading to the blast. He says the check valves will be replaced with more reliable disks.
RELATED: SpaceX capsule suffers 'anomaly,' smoke seen for miles
RELATED: SpaceX crew capsule ends test flight with ocean splashdown
Koenigsmann says while it's not impossible, it's becoming "increasingly difficult" to fly astronauts on the capsule by year's end.