CHESAPEAKE, VA -- High school senior Maidson Wasko is an internationally ranked Irish dancer.

“It’s a little bit like Riverdance. That’s probably the most popular thing people think of when they think of Irish dancing,” Wasko said.

Wasko started dancing at the age of seven after watching her oldest sister. She picked up the steps, and then would dance around the house.

She excelled once she began more formal studying, and she’s placed fifth in North America and 23rd in the world.

The competitions have allowed Wasko to travel the globe. She’s been to Ireland, Scotland, Canada, and England.

“I would practice at least four days a week for about two to three hours, and then the other days I would cross train at a gym,” Wasko said.

You may wonder how she balances Irish dancing with schoolwork. Wasko said her parents decided to homeschool her and her siblings when they were younger. It gave them more freedom to do what they enjoy.

With her high school learning coming to an end, Madison Wasko will take on a new challenge.

“I’ve decided to stop Irish dancing and try something new and see where college takes me,” Wasko said.

Wasko will be attending Regent University this fall where she will study elementary education.

Her goal is to work at an orphanage in Mexico. Wasko’s desire is to teach children there.

