Spectrum customers will soon be paying more for service.

Patti Michel, a spokesperson for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand, told our USA TODAY partners at the Asheville Citizen-Times that new rate hikes would affect all markets where Spectrum operates -- including here in Florida.

Customers paying for multiple Spectrum services could see their monthly bills increase by $7.61, the newspaper reported.

Specifically, broadcast television surcharges will be raised by $1.10, receivers will cost $0.51 more, current Internet customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV will pay an extra $5 monthly and Internet customers who don't will owe an extra dollar.

"We’ve notified customers and franchise officials that beginning in November, the rates for some Spectrum services and equipment are being adjusted," said Patti Michel, a spokeswoman with Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. "The new rates will affect all markets."

Michel said the new rates and charges will be as follows:

Broadcast TV surcharge will increase from $8.85 to $9.95/month, Charter said, "This reflects costs incurred from local broadcast TV stations."

Spectrum receivers will increase from $6.99 to $7.50/month.

An increase from $54.99 to $59.99/month for Spectrum Internet for current customers who subscribe to Spectrum TV.

An increase from $64.99 to $65.99/month for Spectrum Internet for current customers who do not subscribe to Spectrum TV.

Joe Durkin, Florida director of communications for Spectrum, said the company has been telling its customers about the price changes.

"While modest price adjustments occur for some of our services, at Spectrum, we continue to offer more of the best entertainment choices and deliver the best value," he wrote in an email.

The billing increases will begin in November.

