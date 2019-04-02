ST. LOUIS — There have been many questions in the community about what three St. Louis Police officers were up to before one ended up dead at the hands of another during a Russian Roulette-style game.

Now, 5 On Your Side is able to offer more information about the days and hours leading up to the killing of Officer Katlyn Alix, 24.

Through a public records request, Investigative Reporter Jacob Long was able to get the shift activity and calls for service logs for Alix and Officers Nathaniel Hendren and Patrick Riordan.

Hendren, 29, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection to Alix's death.

Riordan, Hendren's partner at the time, is not facing any criminal charges. However, both men were written up by a supervisor in a disciplinary report for drinking on the job on the same night Alix was shot and killed.

Riordan's attorney claims his client blew a .000 when tested after the shooting.

St. Louis police logs show on Jan. 22, Alix and Hendren were on patrol together during the overnight shift.

They handled six calls between 12:30 a.m. and 4:36 a.m. All of them were in their assigned patrol district, with the exception of two calls. No reports were written.

That was Alix's last shift before she died, according to police records.

On Jan. 23, Hendren and Riordan were on patrol together during the overnight shift.

They handled four calls together between 12:38 a.m. and 5:23 a.m. All of them were in their assigned patrol district. Only one, a burglary alarm call at 3702 S. Kingshighway Blvd., resulted in a police report.

Hendren and Riordan also worked together later that same night and in the early morning hours of Jan. 24, the day Alix died.

They began their shift with an assault call at 3715 Jamieson Ave. at 10:58 p.m. No report was written.

They were back in service at 11:33 p.m.

Then, at 11:48 p.m., Hendren and Riordan responded to a burglary alarm call at 6512 Manchester Ave. that turned out to be a false alarm.

They cleared that call at 12:14 a.m.

Exactly what happened next remains unclear, but police have said the three officers agreed to meet up at Hendren's apartment on Dover Place.

And, according to prosecutors, there's probable cause to believe drugs and alcohol were involved in her shooting.

Hendren's apartment is located in the Carondelet neighborhood, outside Hendren and Riordan's assigned patrol area at the time.

According to police logs, the officer in need of aid call went out at 12:56 a.m., 42 minutes after Hendren and Riordan's last call.