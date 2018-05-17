ST. PAUL, MINN. -- No day is the same when you're Chief of a large metropolitan police department.

Just ask Todd Axtell, who on Tuesday took a few moments between breakfast and his first meeting of the day to help save a life.

Chief Axtell was in his car when he heard a radio transmission about a woman who was up on the rails of the Robert Street Bridge and was ready to jump, likely to her death.

Axtell realized he was just two blocks from the location and changed his course. When the Chief arrived on scene a pair of officers was already with the distraught woman, one of them trying to talk her into coming down. The surveillance tape of the incident captures Axtell slowly moving to a position on the opposite side of the officer who was engaged with the woman.

"We had communication, a head nod, we knew it was in a safe spot to be able to grab her at the same time, pull her to safety and get the help she needed," Chief Axtell recalled.

The tape shows them grabbing the woman quickly and firmly, pulling her gently down to the sidewalk and safety.

"She's going to get the help she needs... it doesn't have to be your last day," Axtell reflected.

As a young officer Chief Axtell witnessed a person leap to their death off the Wabasha Street Bridge, an image that stays with him to this day. He feels strongly that we as communities need to erase the stigma that surrounds mental illness, and instead see it as a medical condition that can be treated.

"All too often it (the person on the bridge) is someone who is struggling with depression, temporary or long-term mental illness, and really that's the highlight of the day for me, and for our community to understand that everyone who is a human being will struggle at some point."

Axtell also knows that because he wears the Chief's badge what happened this morning will get a good bit of media attention. He took pains to make it clear that his officers save lives in this way nearly every day, and they are more deserving of credit than he is.

"Our officers deal with these situations day in and day out, the guardians of St. Paul, the women and men who serve our community are really the ones who should be recognized on a daily basis," Axtell insisted. "It happens to get to the news because I happen to be Chief, but our officers do this all the time."

Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 if you or someone you know needs help.

