Aspiring model who lost both legs due to COVID complications returns home

Claire Bridges was brought to Tampa General Hospital in January after contracting COVID. Bridges has a heart condition and faced numerous health conditions.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This St. Patrick's Day a Tampa Bay family is lucky to have their loved one return home.

Claire Bridges has been battling numerous health conditions at Tampa General Hospital since January when she contracted COVID-19.

It's not because of luck that Claire is leaving the hospital on March 17, it's because of her strength.

Claire battled COVID-19 on top of having a heart condition she was born with. Doctors had to put Claire on a ventilator and dialysis after her health went downhill fast.

Claire had to fight through numerous surgeries, including having parts of both her legs amputated.

Before Claire was admitted into the hospital, she lived in St. Pete with friends where she also worked. Her dad lives in Tampa where she was raised.

As Claire fought for her life inside the hospital, she remained optimistic about her health journey. When Claire found out both of her legs needed to be amputated, she expressed to her doctors and family she wanted bionic legs. She also thanked them for saving her life.

That's why this St. Patrick's Day there is a fundraiser in Indian Shores at Dog & Parrot.

The founder of 50 Legs will be there to support Claire's wish of getting prosthetic legs. 50 Legs is an organization in Clearwater that works to help people get prosthetic legs they otherwise couldn't afford.

The fundraiser will go from noon until 5 p.m. Anyone is welcome to attend and support Claire.