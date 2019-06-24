If you still haven't gotten around to reading the Mueller Report, now you can watch it come to life Monday night in a play featuring several celebrities.

"The Investigation: A Search for the Truth in Ten Acts" will be live streamed by the Law Works group starting at 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

The play was written by Pullitzer Prize and Tony Award winning screenwriter and playwright Robert Schenkkan.

The live cast includes Annette Bening, Kevin Kline, John Lithgow, Frederick Weller, Ben Mckenzie, Michael Shannon, Noah Emmerich, Justin Long, Jason Alexander, Gina Gershon, Wilson Cruz, Joel Grey, Alyssa Milano, Kyra Sedgwick, Alfre Woodard, Piper Perabo, Zachary Quinto, and Aidan Quinn.

Sigourney Weaver, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mark Hamill and others are also participating in the live stream event "ripped straight from the pages of the Mueller Report," according to the group.

Law Works will be live streaming the play on its website and social media channels.

If one Mueller report show isn't enough, a Washington D.C. theater will be holding a "public, nonpartisan 11-hour marathon reading" of the Volume II of the report next month.