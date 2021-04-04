New app lets Starbucks customers pay with bitcoin

The Bakkt App allows consumers more flexibility as to how they use their digital assets including rewards and loyalty points, the company said.

Starbucks customers will now be able to start paying for their orders with an app that converts bitcoin, gift cards or rewards and loyalty points into U.S. dollars.

Bakkt Holdings said more than 500,000 people took part in an early access program for the Bakkt App. The company says it's a digital wallet that allows consumers to get more access and flexibility to how they use their digital assets.

Bakkt said users can reload their Starbucks card through the Starbucks app for iOS. The Bakkt app is also available in the Google Play Store.

“We are excited that customers now have the opportunity to use Bakkt to load their Starbucks Card in the Starbucks app and then use it to pay at Starbucks," Karl Hebert, Starbucks VP of global card, commerce and payment, said in a statement.