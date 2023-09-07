Starbucks is giving away free fall drinks on Thursdays this month

SEATTLE — Whether you're desperately clinging to the last days of summer or ready to launch into autumn, Starbucks is offering up a deal to get you in the fall mood.
Dubbed "ThursYays," Starbucks is offering a free fall beverage with the purchase of a second one every Thursday in September after 12 p.m. local time.
Here's how to take advantage of Starbucks fall BOGO offer.
How to use the coupon
Starbucks Rewards members can access the coupon through the Starbucks app. It can be applied to mobile preorders or used at the register on drinks of any size.
If you're not a Starbucks Rewards member, you can sign up online for free.
It will be active on Sept. 7, Sept. 14, Sept. 21 and Sept. 28.
Starbucks fall drinks included in the deal
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
- Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
- Chai Tea Latte
- Caramel Apple Spice
While delicious, adding the special pumpkin cold foam or other fall flavors won't make a different drink eligible.
Know before you BOGO
Make sure you read the fine print! You can only use the coupon once per week, you can't combine the deal with other discounts, and it can't be used toward delivery orders through Starbucks Delivers, DoorDash or UberEats.
The coupon will cover the cheaper of your two drinks, and it has a max value of $10.