For those who craved Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino or still dream about the Crystal Ball Frappuccino, the coffee giant just drizzled some bad news into your otherwise sugar-sweet, colorful life.

Don't expect as many of those wacky concoctions next year.

The coffee chain announced Thursday that it's cutting its limited-time offers by 30%.

However, the company said new frappuccinos are launching next week. No word on what they'll be, though rumors point to dark caramel. Also, it's unclear if they're temporary or permanent additions to the menu.

The shticky drinks, which have become a Starbucks mainstay, are available only for a few days and are very photogenic -- the right recipe for an Instagram hit.

That's exactly what the fabled Unicorn became, as thousands flocked to Starbucks and shared their thoughts about the bright pink drink on social media -- both praise and revulsion.

But there's no such thing as bad publicity, right?

The decision goes against conventional wisdom which says offering products for a short time only will cause a spike in sales. They bring in regular customers who want to try the new menu item as well as new customers that want to get in on the fun.

The chain will focus a bit more on other drinks, including cold brews and teas, according to chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer, Starbucks also is bringing its expanded food menu, called Mercato, to many more markets -- 1,800 stores by the end of the fiscal year.

Other recent Starbucks one-and-done offerings include the Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween (tart apple- and caramel-flavored Frappuccino Crème, topped with pink whipped cream “brains” and red mocha drizzle), the Christmas Tree Frappuccino(peppermint mocha Frappuccino Crème with a conical dash of matcha whipped cream resembling a Christmas tree, caramel drizzle, candied cranberries and a strawberry) and the trio of tuxedo-inspired drinks for New Year's -- the Black and White Mocha, the Black and White Hot Cocoa and the Black and White Mocha Frappuccino.

And in case you forgot, the Unicorn was mango-flavored, but then the tastes morphed from sweet to sour and the Crystal Ball was peach-flavored, with turquoise sparkles and colored candy gems, which turned one of three colors to tell the drinker's fortune.

