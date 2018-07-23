Knoxville — The woman who was babysitting the twin toddlers who died after being pulled from a swimming pool was ordered in May to stop conducting a child care center in her home.

Elyssa Orejuela drowned on Friday. Her twin brother Elijah was pronounced dead by doctors at East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Sunday. They were almost 2 years old.

A GoFundMe for the family has reached over half of its goal.

The twins were in the care of Jennifer Salley at her home on Fox Lonas Road in West Knox County. According to investigators, Salley noticed the twins were missing when another child was dropped off at her home.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) issued an injunction against Salley in May for operating an illegal daycare center in her home.

Authorities noted in May that she had eight children in her home, according to DHS.. It is illegal in Tennessee to keep more than four unrelated children in a home for more than three hours without a license.

TDHS spokesperson Sky Arnold said the department has received no further complaints against Salley, and while they are still investigating the drowning, it does not appear that Salley was in violation of the injunction last week.

Under state law, Salley would be allowed to care for up to four unrelated children in her home without a license.

