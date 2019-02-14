COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A sporting goods store in Colorado will close up shop months after the store's owner boycotted Nike products, CBS Denver reports.

In September 2018 the owner of Prime Time Sports, in Colorado Springs, took issue with a Nike advertisement featuring Colin Kaepernick.

That in turn sparked large outcry from thousands like Martin.

Martin decided to sell all of his Nike product at highly-discounted prices, despite him acknowledging Nike merchandise makes up 40-50 percent of the store’s inventory.

Fast forward five months.

“Being a sports store and not having Nike jerseys is kind of like being a milk store without milk or a gas station without gas. They have a virtual monopoly on jerseys. There is no other option,” Martin told the CBS affiliate in Colorado Springs, KKTV.

"As much as I hate to admit this," Martin told KOAA-TV on Monday, "perhaps there are more Brandon Marshall and Colin Kaepernick supporters out there than I realized."

He added the Christmas shopping season helped, but not enough.

Kaepernick is the former NFL quarterback who started kneeling during the National Anthem before football games in 2016, sparking a movement among other NFL players, including Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.