BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- Argentina's navy has announced that searchers have found the missing submarine ARA San Juan deep in the Atlantic a year after it disappeared with 44 crewmen aboard.

The navy said early Saturday that the vessel was detected 800 meters (2,625 feet) deep in waters off the Valdes Peninsula in Argentine Patagonia.

It says the submarine was found by a remote-operated submersible from the American ship Ocean Infinity, which was hired for the latest search for the missing vessel. The navy says it is a "positive identification."

The discovery was announced just two days after families of the missing sailors held a commemoration one year after the sub disappeared, on Nov. 15, 2017.

