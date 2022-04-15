Officials: Grenade found in box of donated goods at Suffolk Goodwill

The device was reported to be in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Investigators believe it was live but it wasn't intentionally delivered to the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: City officials in Suffolk said a grenade from a box of donated goods at a Goodwill location was found Friday afternoon.

The explosive device was reported to be in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway.

Dispatchers were notified about the situation shortly after 1 p.m. Suffolk Fire & Rescue, the Suffolk Police Department and Virginia State Police's bomb squad responded to the report.

Investigators believe the grenade was live but it wasn't intentionally delivered to the store. VSP's bomb squad has taken possession of the item. Businesses that were evacuated have since been given an all-clear.

This marks the fourth time recently that explosive devices were reported.