BEAR, Del. — An 86-year-old Maryland man who was shot alongside his 85-year-old wife while visiting a Delaware cemetery has died.

Delaware State Police said Sunday that the man died at a hospital Saturday, one day after he and his wife were shot at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear. She died Friday at the scene.

The couple was from Elkton, Maryland.

Police identified the shooter Sunday as 29-year-old Sheldon Francis of Middletown.

Police say Francis exchanged fire with officers who responded to the shooting and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods. No officers were wounded.

Police say they don't know yet if officers shot Francis or he shot himself.

The state-owned cemetery is overseen by the Office of Veterans Services, a division of the Delaware Department of State.