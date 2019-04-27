A suspect wanted in Alabama for allegedly causing a man's eye to "explode" has turned himself in.

The Mobile Police Department said 37-year-old Justin Wesley Leverett was wanted in connection with an assault last Saturday afternoon.

Police said Leverett was arguing with another man when he punched the victim in the face and caused his eye to pop out of its socket.

"The suspect then punched the eyeball causing it to explode," police said in a post on its Facebook page.

According to WEAR-TV, Leverett turned himself in Friday morning and has been charged with assault.

Authorities didn't say what started the argument between the two men.