DAYTON, Ohio — Nine people were killed and 27 injured during a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, the second in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.

During a Sunday afternoon press conference, Dayton Police confirmed the shooter's identity as 24-year-old Connor Betts and released the names of the nine victims.

The victims ranged in age from 22 to 57 and police said one of the victims was the suspect's sister.

The victims include four women and five men. They are Lois Oglesby, 27; Megan Betts, 22; Saeed Saleh, 38; Derrick Fudge, 57; Logan Turner, 30; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Thomas McNichols, 25; Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36; Monica Brickhouse, 29.

Police said they expect to be able to give more details about what exactly happened at a 4 p.m. press conference.

The shooting happened at 1:07 a.m. in the Oregon District, where a single gunman, wearing body armor, opened fire in the outside area, according to Mayor Nan Whaley. The shooter was armed with an assault rifle that used a high-capacity magazine carrying .223 caliber ammunition and extra magazines.

Nearby officers shot and killed the shooter in less than one minute. Mayor Nan Whaley said without the quick response of those officers, hundreds more could be dead.

"I just question when is enough enough?" Mayor Whaley said, noting this is the 250th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, with El Paso being 249.

Of the twenty-seven people injured, 15 have been discharged. Four hospitals received victims. The breakdown is as follows:

Miami Valley Hospital received 16 patients, 12 of which have been treated and released. Four are still there, and one is in critical condition. Some patients have undergone or will undergo surgery Sunday.

Grand View Medical Center received nine patients, seven of which arrived by squad and two who walked in. Three of those patients are in serious condition, three fair, and three have been discharged. Two patients were taken to surgery immediately and one is still being considered for surgery. Injuries included gunshots to lower extremities, abdominal wounds and a foot laceration.

Kettering Medical Center received one person who is in serious condition.

Soin Medical Center received two patients who have both been released.

A vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday in the Oregon District.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood, home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. It will reopen this afternoon.

A family assistance center was set up at the Dayton Convention Center, and those looking for information can call 937-333-8430. The community blood bank is supporting the hospitals, and while it's closed Sunday, it will reopen on Monday.

Dayton PD is handling the investigation, with assistance from the FBI as well as other unnamed resources.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered that flags in Ohio remain at half mast and said "Fran and I are absolutely heartbroken over the horrible attack that occurred this morning in Dayton. We join those across Ohio and this country in offering our prayers to victims and their families. I have spoken with Mayor Nan Whaley and offered any assistance on behalf of the state. I have been briefed by the Ohio Department of Public Safety, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol has offered assistance to local law enforcement as they investigate this heinous act. I commend Dayton Police and other first responders for their bravery and quick response to save lives and bring an end to this tragedy."

President Trump tweeted "The FBI, local and state law enforcement are working together in El Paso and in Dayton, Ohio. Information is rapidly being accumulated in Dayton. Much has already be learned in El Paso. Law enforcement was very rapid in both instances. Updates will be given throughout the day!"

Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Ohio shooting comes less than one day after a young man opened fire in a crowded El Paso, Texas, shopping area, leaving 20 dead and more than two dozen injured. Just days before, on July 28, a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.