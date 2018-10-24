NEW YORK – Law enforcement officials were on a feverish hunt for more suspicious packages following the discovery of potentially dangerous deliveries — including pipe bombs — to high-profile recipients across the country to prominent including Hillary Clinton in suburban New York, former President Barack Obama in Washington, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in South Florida.

Bryan Paarmann, the FBI’s special agent in charge of the counterterrorism task force in New York, said packages also were sent Monday night to liberal philanthropist George Soros' residence in Westchester County, and on Wednesday to CNN offices in New York City.

The packages have been taken to the FBI lab for examination. A nearly identical package was sent to the Obamas in Washington, he said.

"So far, the devices have been what appear to be pipe bombs," NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller said during a news conference.

“It appears that an individual or individuals sent out multiple similar packages,” Paarmann said.

RELATED | NYPD: Devices sent to CNN, Clintons, Obamas, Soros all similar crude pipe bombs

The joint terrorism task force is working with FBI field offices to search for other suspicious packages. Authorities began looking for more packages after the first two arrived, and New York police were already at CNN when that package was discovered.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a suspicious package has been found Wednesday morning at his New York City office and anticipated more suspicious packages may be found at additional locations.

“There is a pattern apparently to the number of devices,” Cuomo said. “We would not be surprised if more devices show up.”

All of the recipients identified so far have been prominent targets of President Donald Trump. That drew attention from the president's critics on social media, including Obama's former top political strategist David Axelrod who asked in a tweet what tone the president planned to take "given the serial bombs that were delivered to several of his favorite verbal targets?"

The Secret Service said packages addressed to Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were intercepted by law enforcement officials.

Also Wednesday, a police bomb squad was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City and the newsroom was evacuated because of a suspicious package. NYPD said that included in the package was an envelope with white powder.

James O’Neill, New York Police Department commissioner, said the building was swept with dogs and equipment and no additional threats were found.

"We will not be intimidated and we will bring these perpetrators to justice," O’Neill said.

New York Mayor Bill deBlasio said there were no other credible threats in the city.

According to CNN, the package sent to its office was addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Brennan often contributes to CNN but doesn't work for the company. He also is a contributor to MSNBC.

Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed another suspicious package" went to Rep. Wasserman Schultz’ office in Sunrise, Florida, the Associated Press reported.

Administration officials said they know of no threatening packages sent to the White House. They also note that packages to the White House have to go through an off-site processing center, so a suspicious package would not reach the building.

The package addressed to Clinton, the former first lady and secretary of state, was sent to her home in Westchester County, New York, and discovered late Tuesday night. The package sent to former President Obama was sent to Washington and intercepted Wednesday morning.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved