JACKSON, Mich. — A swastika has been found in a Jackson County cemetery where World War II soldiers are buried.

Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies has reported the vandalism at the Mount Evergreen Cemetery to the police department. Authorities believe it happened before the weekend, possibly early Friday morning.

City officials say about 120 WWII veterans are buried at the cemetery in Jackson.

The vandalism has upset members of the community.

Derek Dobies This morning I responded to a message I received about a swastika on the stone wall at Mt. Evergreen cemetery. A cemetery where Jackson soldiers - many who died fighting the Nazis - are laid to rest....

Yasirah Nelson's great grandfather is buried at the cemetery.

She says Nazis invaded his city in Germany, prompting him to flee to the U.S. and join the Army in 1941. She hopes the person responsible for the vandalism will learn more about WWII and its lasting impact.

