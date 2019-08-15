DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE 2:15 p.m.: Legend Creed Soales has been found safe in Warren County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Original:

A statewide endangered child alert was issued around noon on Thursday for a missing 11-month-old baby out of DeKalb County, a news release from the sheriff's office said.

Legend Creed Soales had been missing since Wednesday, Aug 14. Legend is a white baby boy with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 2'6" tall and weighs about 21 pounds, according to the release.

He may possibly be with Shawn Soales.

There is no known description of clothing or direction of travel.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.