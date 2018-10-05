VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A Suffolk teacher will be the first transgender candidate to ever run for Virginia Beach City Council.

Allison White confirmed her candidacy on Thursday, May 10.

”I am running for Virginia Beach City Council At-large to make education a priority. As a teacher, I believe that we should make the investment into our future to create opportunities for the city," White stated.

White, 45, has been a teacher at King's Fork High School since 2004 when it opened and has been a teacher with the International Baccalaureate program for 10 years.

She informed her colleagues and the school administration of her transgender status in August 2017 and has cited that staff and students have been supportive.

The word, 'transgender', can be used to describe people whose gender identity is different from the gender they were thought to be when they were born, according to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

