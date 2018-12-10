FARMERSVILLE, Texas — A Wylie teen was killed Wednesday after he attacked his mother with a baseball bat and then stole and crashed her car near State Highway 78 and Gaddy Street in Farmersville, police say.

According to Wylie police, authorities were first called to the parking lot of an apartment complex just after 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South 5th Street.

Upon their arrival, crews found a 40-year-old woman, whose son, Austin Schell, had struck her several times in the head with a baseball bat, police said. She was transported in serious condition to Medical City Plano, where she remained in the intensive care unit as of Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told authorities Schell attacker his mother and took off from the scene in her car.

Once officers located the stolen vehicle, they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but police said the teen refused to pull over and led authorities on a chase on northbound State Highway 78.

The chase ended not long after the teen ran over stop sticks deployed by Farmersville police. About two miles after running over the sticks, police said, the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and struck a truck hauling portable toilets.

Schell was pronounced dead at the scene. The Wylie Independent School District identified him as a student at Achieve Academy High School.

Wylie police said no one else was injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wylie and Farmersville police departments.

