SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Sevier County Schools has suspended an employee arrested and charged with aggravated assault in a road rage incident.

Sevierville Police arrested John Mark Wade after a woman gave them cell phone video clearly showing him pull out a hand gun in a perceived threatening manner.

The district confirmed he is one of its employees Saturday morning. Sevier County Schools Superintendent Jack Parton has placed Wade on suspension without pay.

Viewers said Wade is a music teacher at Caton's Chapel Elementary School, and the school lists John Mark Wade on its website.

Sevierville woman Brandy Strickland said the road rage incident had her fearing for her family's safety.

She said Wade honked his horn and yelled at her and her family at a Taco Bell in Sevierville. Once they left, she said it escalated and the man showed a gun. Strickland said was taking her children to school at the time of the incident.

We reached out to John Wade and his lawyer contacted us saying he acted both lawfully and responsibly. Wade is out of jail after making bond.