TEXAS, USA — Cheers!

Gov. Greg Abbott has signed what he's called a "common sense law," making it legal for all children to sell lemonade at stands. Now, as long as kids have permission from the property owner where their stand is set up, they can sell lemonade.

The bill comes after a number of instances across the country where kids had their lemonade stands shut down or faced fines for not having the right licenses or permits.

RELATED: Texas Senate unanimously passes 'Save Our Lemonade Stands Bill'

In a tweet posted Monday night, Abbott said they had to pass the law because police in Texas were shutting down lemonade stands all over the state.

House Bill 234 will block cities and counties in the Lone Star State from enforcing or adopting ordinances that stop children from selling lemonade, or other non-alcoholic beverages, while on private property or in public parks.

The House approved the bill back in March, followed by the Senate in May.

The new law will take effect on Sept. 1.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

A family vanished, then found dead in desert. Now, a verdict

Family asking for prayers for father-to-be who was struck by lightning

Downtown Austin restaurant Hut's Hamburgers set to close