Official: 18 children killed in Texas elementary school shooting

Officials say at least 18 children and two adults were killed. The shooter, an 18-year-old man, is dead.

UVALDE, Texas — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 18 children, officials said, and the gunman was dead.

The death toll also included three adults, according to state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who said he was briefed by state police on the fatalities. But it was not immediately clear whether that number included the assailant.

Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition, Gutierrez told The Associated Press.

Officials say the gunman is dead and was working alone. In an earlier press conference, Texas Governor Greg Abbott identified the alleged shooter as an 18-year-old man from Uvalde named Salvador Ramos.

"It is believed that responding officers killed him," Abbott said. He added that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive. At the time, he said 14 students and one teacher had been killed.

Abbott said the man walked into Robb Elementary School, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, and opened fire. It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut.

A Border Patrol agent who was nearby when the shooting began rushed into the school without waiting for backup and shot and killed the gunman, who was behind a barricade, according to a law enforcement official speaking to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk about it.

The agent was wounded but able to walk out of the school, the law enforcement source said.

Department of Public Safety officials told KENS 5 that two adults other than the gunman were dead – a teacher and the gunman's grandmother. DPS said he was wearing body armor and was armed with a long rifle.

Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students. It's part of the tight-knit community of Uvalde County, where about 25,000 people live.

"All these families are at a loss for everything that’s happened, this is a small town, a small community," the grandmother of a fifth-grade boy who was shot in the leg told KENS 5. She said the boy was scared but doing fine.

"He just says he remembers it sounded like fireworks going off," she said.

It was unclear how many people, in addition to the people killed, were injured in the shooting.

Uvalde Memorial Hospital had said in an earlier Facebook post that it received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment. At the time, it added that two people who arrived at the hospital were dead.

At least two victims, a 66-year-old adult and a child, also were taken to a San Antonio hospital, KENS confirmed. University Health officials said the 66-year-old woman is in critical condition. The child's condition is unknown as of Tuesday afternoon.

Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the school had a heavy law enforcement presence including police and FBI agents.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden, who is returning from a multi-day trip in Asia, has been briefed. He will deliver remarks on the shooting at 8:15 p.m. EDT.

Biden ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings until sunset on Saturday.