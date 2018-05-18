At least eight people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school early Friday morning. The suspected shooter is in custody and another person of interest is being questioned.

Authorities are urging caution after discovering explosive devices on and off the Santa Fe High School campus where the deadly shooting took place.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that eight to 10 people were killed in the shooting at Sana Fe High School. The Santa Fe Police Chief later said there were fewer than 10 fatalities.

The Santa Fe school district confirmed "injuries" in a statement on Facebook but provided no other details.

Sheriff Gonzalez confirmed one suspect, believed to be a male student, is in custody. A second person, also believed to a student, is a person of interest and has been detained for questioning.

"I'm told they're both students," said Gonzalez. "One was identified as the suspect and another was detained, for what reason I don't know."

The gunfire was first reported before 8 a.m. CT Friday when the school district issued an alert saying the school was on lockdown. Witnesses said at least one suspect came into the school and opened fire in an art class. Some students also said the shooter was throwing explosives into a classroom.

By 11 a.m. CT authorities were at another scene, about two miles from the school, where authorities say they were investigating the possibility of explosive devices inside a mobile home. Authorities later confirmed explosive devices were found both inside and around the school.

Some students told KHOU they were evacuated down the street to a nearby auto shop as police surrounded the school. Many parents lined up to pick their kids up at the business.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

"We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, 'Start running,'" the student told the television station.

The student said she didn't get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

Aerial footage from the scene showed students standing in a grassy field and three life-flight helicopters landing at the school in Santa Fe, a city of about 13,000 residents roughly 30 miles southeast of Houston.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to a shooting at the school.

President Donald Trump extended prayers and support to school shooting victims at Sante Fe High School outside Houston and pledged to do "everything in our power to protect our students."

There was a large law enforcement response to the same school in February when it was placed on lockdown after students and teachers said they heard "popping sounds." Santa Fe police swept the campus but found no threat then.

Contributing: Associated Press, KHOU

