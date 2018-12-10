With her "fabulous flab" and "radiant rolls," a bear named 409 Beadnose was crowned the fattest bear of 2018.

Related: Bear smashes car window, eats two dozen assorted cupcakes inside

On Tuesday night, southwest Alaska's Katmai National Park & Preserve announced that 409 Beadnose won its Fat Bear Week. The park asked its social media followers to vote on which bears are the fattest and therefore the most prepared for hibernation. (It's like the opposite of being beach-ready.)

Katmai's Facebook page featured a daily photo poll to determine which "gluttonous giant sits atop the brown bear oligarchy of obesity." The public voted via Facebook likes and two bears emerged from the brackets: 409 Beadnose and the appropriately named 747.

The Fattest Bear of 2018 is… 409 Beadnose!

Her radiant rolls were deemed by #FatBearWeek voters to be this year’s most fabulous flab. What does the she win for all this hard work? Stronger chances of living through the winter.



See her on the Bear Cams: https://t.co/fgONtbkg0a pic.twitter.com/9NzwT3Mq8f — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) October 9, 2018

Related: 'It's a Little Nerve Wracking' Bear Sightings In Winston-Salem, Forsyth Co. Continue

Although the contest is all in good fun and obesity is normally viewed as a problem, bulking up is a serious health necessity for bears preparing for hibernation.

A bear can lose up to one-third of its body mass during their winter slumber, according to the park's website.

How do bears go from slim to super-sized so quickly during Fat Bear Week? Much like humans, it's all in their diet.

Sockeye salmon, which contain about 4,000 calories per fish, is a favorite among bears at the park – and a bear can eat upwards of two dozen per day during peak season, according to the park.

Contributing: TEGNA Staff

© 2018 USATODAY.COM