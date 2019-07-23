Nowadays, it's common for parents to share family photos and pictures of their children on social media. We want to stay connected, share the milestones and keep family and friends updated on their child's achievements.

According to the Child Rescue Coalition, 90 percent of children have been featured on social media by the age of 2.

All that sharing comes with a dark side. The Coalition also found 89 percent of parents haven't checked their privacy settings in more than a year and 85 percent of online child predators commit hands-on abuse of children in real-life.

There are certain measures parents can take to keep their children safe online. The Child Rescue Coalition came up with a long list of predator-attracting hashtags parents should avoid using when they post a photo on social media. Here's the list:

#kidsbathroom

#kidsbedroom

#childbath

#bathchild

#bathtimefun

#splishsplash

#sinkbath

#cleanbabies

#bathtime

#kidsbathtime

#kidsbathtub

#bathtubkids

#cleankids

#kidsbathing

#childbathing

#bathtimebaby

#bathtimefuntime

#toddlerbathtime

#toddlerbathtimefun

#toddlerbath

#toddlerbathhangs

#toddlerbaths

#toddlerbathing

#kidsshowertime

#kidsshower

#kidshowertime

#bikinikids

#kidsbikinis

#kidsswimwear

#babykini

#bikinikidsmodeling

#bikinikidslovers

#kidbikini

#kidbikinis

#toddlerbikini

#toddlerbikinis

#toddlerbikinisrule

#toilettraining

#pottytraining4kids

#pottytrainingguide

#pottytrain

#toilettrain

#startpottytraining

#pottytraining101

#lillootoddlerpotty

#pottytrainingsucks

#nakedkidsclub

#nakedkidsagain

#nakedkidsarehappykids

#cantkeepclothesonhim

#nakedkids

#nakedbaby

#nakedkid

#nakedkiddos

#nakedchild

#nakedchildren

#nakedtoddler

#nakedkidseverywhere

#nakedtoddleralert

#toddlerbaths

#toddlerbathfun

#pottydancetime

#pottytrainingfail

#pottytrainingtwins

#nappyfree

#diaperfree

#sexykids

#sexychildren

#nudechild

#pottytrainingfun

#nudekids

#pottytrainingtime

#pottyparty

#pottydanceparty

#skinnybabybooty

#peeingkid

#naptime

#pottytrainedbefore2

#pottytraining #potty

#pottytrained

#pottytime

#lovesbeingnude

#pottydance

#pottytrain

#pottytrainingtime

#pottyparty

#pottytrainingfail

#pottytrainingtwins

#nappyfree

#diaperfree

#pottytrainingsuccess

#pottytrainingwoes

#pottytrainingdays

#pottytrainingbootcamp

#pottytrainingboys

#pottylife

#pottytrainingdiaries

#babypeeing

#sinkchild

Pause Before You Post

Help protect your child’s privacy and ensure their image doesn’t fall into the hands of predators. Before sharing your child’s image on social media, ask yourself:

Why am I sharing this?

Would I want someone else to share an image like this of me?

Would I want this image of my child viewed and downloaded by predators on the Dark Web?

Is this something I want to be part of my child’s digital life?

