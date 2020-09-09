'The Walking Dead' series will come to an end after 11 seasons, new spin-off announced

AMC Network's "The Walking Dead," which is the highest-rated series in the history of cable television, has announced Wednesday it is coming to an end with one last season.
The 11th season will have 24 episodes and span over two years, the company said. There are only 30 episodes remaining in the series, including the six extra episodes added to season 10.
The last episode is expected to air in late 2022, 12 years after the first episode of the series premiered on Oct. 31, 2010.
However, AMC Networks isn't quite finished yet. On Wednesday, the company announced a spin-off focused on the characters Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, played by Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride. The new show is expected to premiere in 2023.
The show will be run by the current showrunner and co-creator for "The Walking Dead," Angela Kang.
“I look forward to digging in with our brilliant writers, producers, directors, cast and crew to bring this epic final chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our fans over the next two years,” Kang said in a statement. "‘The Walking Dead’ flagship series has been my creative home for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to bring it to an end, but I could not be more excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new series for Daryl and Carol."
The network added it's working with the other co-creator and chief content officer Scott M. Gimple to develop "a new 'Tales of the Walking Dead' series." It's also looking into a number of other new and "innovative projects grounded in 'The Walking Dead' universe."
The show has expanded into other projects including "Talking Dead;” “Fear the Walking Dead,” returning for its sixth season on October 11; “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” a new series about the first generation raised in the apocalypse, which is slated to debut October 4 and a feature film. There's also three new games planned to launch by the end of the year on mobile, PC, console and VR platforms.
RELATED: 'Tenet' Review | Christopher Nolan's latest is technically flawless, but emotionally hollow