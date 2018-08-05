Orangeburg County, SC -- A Florida woman and her two children who were killed when their SUV hit an alligator on a South Carolina interstate had been on a family trip when tragedy struck.

The collision on Interstate 95 early Monday morning took the lives of 24-year-old Amber Stanley, her 4-year-old son Jack, and her 2-year-old daughter, Autumn. The family was all from Callahan, Florida, which is just north of Jacksonville.

PREVIOUS | Mom, 2 Kids Die After SUV Hits Alligator On I-95 in SC

John Stanley, Amber's husband and the children's father, told People.com that the family had been on a trip to a friend's house in Myrtle Beach while he had been on a business trip to Pennsylvania.

The alligator that was struck by an SUV on May 7, 2018 sits beside the roadaway of I-95 in South Carolina. The collision left a mother and her two children dead.

WLTX

Just before 1 a.m. Monday, Amber was driving their Kia Soul on I-95 near the I-26 interchange when the vehicle hit a 9-foot-long alligator that was crossing the roadway.

The collision caused the car to go off the roadway, strike a tree, and burst into flames. All three died from the fire.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the alligator's carcass was still on the grassy side of the interstate. The dead animal had clear signs that it had been run over by the vehicle.

Photos: Family Killed in Accident on I-95 in South Carolina 01 / 08 01 / 08

Even though alligators are common to the southern part of the state, Trooper Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says seeing alligators on the interstate is something out of the ordinary.

"It's definitely something that we don't see everyday on our roadways," said Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the SC Highway. Patrol. "We have seen alligators before, but like I said, it's one of those things we don't see every day."

Josh Stanley told People he'd tried to call his wife around the time of the accident, and when he didn't get a response, he knew something was wrong.

“I broke down,” Stanley says. “They were my life. Everything we had was built around each other. We were building our family up. I was just crying.”

PHOTOS: The Stanley Familly

The couple had been married for three years.

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS All Rights Reserved