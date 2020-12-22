'This is like my Super Bowl': Mail carriers work around the clock to deliver packages this season

COVID-19 has had an impact all year on USPS, and it is causing this already busy peak season to be even busier.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mail carriers and post office employees are working long hours and days – including Sundays – to get you your packages in time for Christmas.

“This is like my Super Bowl," mail carrier Dennis Marsee said. "I prepare for this time of year throughout the year.”

Marsee been walking his route in the Graymoor-Devondale neighborhood for 20 years of his 37-year career as a mail carrier.

“It’s become a part of me after all this time,” Marsee said.

Peak season for the Postal Service started after Thanksgiving and is nearing its end. Marsee said this has been one of the busiest seasons of his career.

“Because of COVID and people sitting at home and ordering more, I think our packages [are] probably like a 35% increase over last year,” Marsee said.

Marsee has only had about two or three days off the whole month of December.

“You get up in the morning get out of bed and you’re almost at work until bedtime,” he said.

Despite the long hours, he has been able to spend this Christmas season delivering joy to the people on his route who have become like family.

“They’ve seemed to pick themselves up for the holiday,” Marsee said. “They’ve seemed to got a little bit of spirit about them.”

The coronavirus pandemic has had an impact all year long on the United States Postal Service (USPS), with package volume increasing since the early spring.

“This has been really a historic year for the Postal Service with the number of packages that we’re delivering,” USPS Kentuckiana District spokesperson Susan Wright said.

With the increased volume of packages this season, Wright wants you to keep an eye out for incoming mail. If you are expecting a package – don’t leave it on your porch for any period of time. If you won’t be home, ask a neighbor to bring it inside.

