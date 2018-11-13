Winter is coming – in April.

HBO announced Tuesday that the eighth and final season of its fantasy juggernaut "Game of Thrones" will premiere in April 2019. The season will feature six episodes that decide the fate of fan favorite characters like Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

The network didn't reveal any hints about what will happen in the final season, but it did release an emotional retrospective video featuring some of the show's most memorable characters and deaths, going all the way back to Season 1.

Although 2019 spells the end for the flagship series, HBO is continuing to bring the world of "Game of Thrones" to viewers, and it currently has multiple prequel and spin-off projects in development with the help of author George R.R. Martin. One project recently announced that Naomi Watts would star.

