Three people are injured and one is unaccounted for following an explosion that occurred Saturday morning at the U.S. Ecology Idaho hazardous waste disposal site.

Idaho Highway 78 is blocked in the area of Lemley Road, which leads to the site.

U.S. Ecology executive vice president and chief operations officer Simon Bell said 15 employees were doing some routine work just before the explosion, which occurred at 9:23 a.m.

There was just one explosion. In a news release on behalf of the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office, Idaho State Police had initially reported that a second explosion occurred.

The three injured employees have been taken to the hospital and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a U.S. Ecology news release.

Crews are searching for one missing employee.

"Our immediate thoughts are with families," Bell said. "It's a very difficult day for U.S. Ecology. Our focus is on the families of those affected by the accident, supporting the first responders, and making sure our employees are cared for and updated on what's happening in the process."

Brenden Benjamin sent KTVB pictures showing a smoke plume following the explosion. Benjamin said he lives six or seven miles away from where it happened.

"I was driving down the highway, and I was just looking. As I looked to my left, I caught this huge -- it was like just this huge big red ball shot up, kind of like if a bomb had been dropped, more or less, but it was just a big huge red ball explosion that kind of caved in, a big mushroom of smoke," Benjamin said.

Emergency response teams are working to clean the area where the explosion occurred.

An arial photo of US Ecology. (Photo: Leo A. Geis)

U.S. Ecology Idaho houses a facility that processes and converts hazardous inorganic wastes into non-hazardous delisted residues.

